When Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shared screen space in ‘Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke’

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romance was one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories in the early 2000s. The two reportedly fell in love while shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for nearly three years before parting ways in 2002.

While their on-screen chemistry in the Bhansali classic remains iconic, few fans know that Salman and Aishwarya appeared together in another film — one that also starred Aishwarya’s future husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

In the 2000 romantic drama Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, directed by Raj Kanwar, Abhishek and Aishwarya played the lead roles, with Salman making a brief cameo appearance.

A now-viral clip from the film, circulating on social media platform X, shows Salman as a truck driver with Abhishek sitting beside him. During the scene, Aishwarya’s character is seen attempting to hitch a ride, but Salman drives past without stopping. Later, he drops Abhishek off, saying he has reached his destination — a scene that has since intrigued fans given the trio’s shared history.

After Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Aishwarya and Abhishek went on to co-star in several films, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj, and Raavan. The couple tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Season 19 and will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, inspired by the 2020 India-China border clash. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), while Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 in August.