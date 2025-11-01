Ensuring livelihood security for fisherfolk is crucial: Fisheries Adviser

Fisheries and Livestock Affairs Adviser Farida Akhter has stressed the urgent need to ensure the livelihood security, identity and institutional recognition of the country’s fisherfolk, saying their contributions must be valued and incorporated into national development planning.

Speaking as the chief guest at 7th Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) Conference, held at a city hotel on Saturday, she said that while Bangladesh is rich in aquatic biodiversity, environmental assessments should not be limited to ecological aspects alone.

“We must also focus on conserving natural fish resources and guaranteeing the social protection of fishing communities,” she added.

The conference was jointly organized by Center for Sustainable Development and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Farida Akhter noted that a large share of the country’s animal protein comes from fish, eggs and other animal-based products, most of which are produced by small-scale farmers, the majority of whom are women.

Despite their critical contribution to food security and the economy, she said, their roles are still not given due recognition in policy-making.

Highlighting the untapped potential of the 118,813 square kilometers of Bangladesh’s marine territory, she said the country is “immensely rich in aquatic biodiversity,” yet its marine fishery resources remain underutilized.

The adviser also pointed out that infrastructure development, particularly road construction without adequate culverts, is disrupting natural water flow in many areas, which negatively affects fish habitats and natural breeding systems.

Farida Akhter added that several initiatives have been undertaken to conserve fishery resources, including the establishment of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

However, she emphasized the need for these conservation programs to be implemented in a more coordinated and organized manner.

She further warned that despite Bangladesh’s natural abundance in freshwater and marine fish species, pollution; especially from plastics and industrial waste, is increasingly threatening fish populations and national food security.

The adviser called for integrated policies that balance environmental conservation with the welfare of fishing communities, ensuring that the people who sustain the nation’s fishery sector are not left behind.