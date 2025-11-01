‘No chance of referendum before national elections’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the current crisis has been created by the interim government.

“There is no chance of a referendum before the national election. I urge the government not to deceive the nation by lying.”

While speaking at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday, Fakhrul said, ”A vested quarter wants to make us forget 1971 in a very planned way, but no way to do that. Because we were born in 1971. The opposing forces of the Liberation War are involved in a conspiracy. They called the Liberation War a ‘confusion’.”

”All the reforms are clearly mentioned in our 31 points. We are in favor of reforms. Next parliament will decided whether PR system will remain or not.”