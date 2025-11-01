RPO amendment shows bias toward one party: Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher has termed the recent decision to amend the Representation of the People Order (RPO) a “surrender to the irrational demand of a particular party,” questioning the government’s neutrality in the run-up to the upcoming 13th national election.

In a video message released to the media on Saturday, Taher said, “The decision taken at last week’s advisory council meeting to amend the RPO amounts to bowing to one party’s unjust demand. This has put the government’s neutrality in question.”

He alleged that the interim government’s recent actions reflected loyalty to a specific political party. “The chief adviser’s announcement of the election roadmap under pressure during his London visit, and the reversal of an earlier decision at the council meeting, clearly indicate that bias,” Taher said.

The Jamaat leader also criticised the government’s move to review its earlier decision allowing political parties to contest the polls under their respective symbols. “We reject this change and condemn it,” he said, urging the reinstatement of the previous decision. “Otherwise, there will be protests on the streets.”

Commenting on the ongoing political uncertainty surrounding the July Charter, Taher said the BNP’s role in creating confusion ahead of the election was “undesirable” and warned that any delay in implementing the charter could derail reform efforts.

“The nation expects the chief adviser to stand firm and take bold, just decisions to implement the promised reforms,” he added.