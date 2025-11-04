Court allows CID to access Anisul Huq, associate’s tax records

A Dhaka court has ordered the National Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to obtain the income tax records of former Law Minister Anisul Huq and his close associate Taufika Aftab (also known as Taufika Karim).

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Foyez on Tuesday directed the Tax Zone–8 authorities to provide the CID with the income tax returns and supporting documents from 2010 to 2025 of lawyer Taufika Karim.

According to the CID’s application, Taufika allegedly misused the former minister’s influence to secure bail for accused persons, manipulate postings and appointments and engage in other illicit activities to accumulate illegal wealth. The agency is investigating alleged purchases of flats, vehicles and land, as well as possible offshore money transfers.

In a separate case, the same court also instructed Tax Zone–8 to provide the CID with the tax records of former Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury (Nixon Chowdhury), his wife Tarin Hossain, former Chief Whip and ex-Madaripur-1 MP Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Shahadat Hossain, Nixon’s former personal secretary.

The CID said that the individuals are under investigation for allegedly abusing political power to amass wealth through illegal means, including money laundering and property purchases.

Both applications were submitted by CID Financial Crimes Unit Sub-Inspector Md Moniruzzaman, with Additional Public Prosecutor Azizul Haque Didar arguing in favour of the petitions. After hearing, the court granted the requests.