Mac Allister strikes again as Liverpool edge Real Madrid at Anfield

It wasn’t about who returned to Anfield, but what did — the spirit that has long defined Liverpool on European nights. An in-form Real Madrid arrived brimming with confidence, but just like a year ago, they left defeated by the same man: Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine midfielder, who opened the scoring in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Madrid last November, proved decisive once more on Tuesday night. His 61st-minute header sealed a 1-0 win for the Reds in the Champions League, handing Xabi Alonso’s side their first loss of the tournament this season.

Despite holding less possession, Liverpool looked sharper in attack. The home side fired 17 shots — nine on target — compared to Madrid’s eight attempts, only two of which troubled goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

For a team that had lost six of its previous eight matches across all competitions, Liverpool showed renewed energy from the start. Madrid’s attacking stars — Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior — struggled to make an impact, while Thibaut Courtois stood out with a series of stunning saves that kept his team in the contest.

For nearly an hour, it seemed the Belgian goalkeeper — the hero of Madrid’s 2022 final win over Liverpool — would again deny the Reds. But his resistance broke after Bellingham received a yellow card for a foul on Ryan Gravenberch, setting up a pivotal free kick.

Dominik Szoboszlai whipped in a precise delivery, and Mac Allister rose above the Madrid defense to head home. The ball slipped through Courtois’ gloves and rippled the net, igniting euphoria among the Anfield faithful.

After the match, Alonso admitted the foul that led to the goal was “Real’s biggest failing on the night.” For Liverpool, it was a night of redemption — and a reminder that even in troubled times, European glory at Anfield remains within reach.