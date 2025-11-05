‘Will seek electoral understanding’

Jamaat-e-Islami would seek an electoral understanding with like-minded parties, said the party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday.

”We have not decided to form any alliance for the upcoming national elections.”

Dr Shafiqur made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Sylhet Osmani International Airport this morning.

“We will hold the elections in February 2026 with everyone, delays will create chaos,” he said, adding that, ”There is no scope for the Awami League in the upcoming election.”

The Jamaat chief insisted that a national referendum must precede the general election.

Speaking about his recent foreign visit, the Shafiqur Rahman said he met with Bangladeshi expatriates abroad, who expressed immense warmth and love.

”I am deeply moved by their affection. They have high expectations from the nation and want to contribute to its rebuilding. Yet, despite their significant contributions, we have not been able to show them proper respect.”