FIFA announces ‘The Best’ 2025 nominees

FIFA has released the shortlist for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025, naming the top contenders across six categories, including the best male and female footballers, coaches and goalkeepers.

This year’s nominations are dominated by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players in the men’s category, while stars from Barcelona and Chelsea feature prominently in the women’s list.

The awards celebrate the finest performances in world football and while the ceremony date has not yet been announced, FIFA is expected to hold the event in early 2026.

In Best Men’s Player category, PSG leads the way with Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi among the nominees.

Other top names include Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Pedri, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

For Best Women’s Player, Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Clàudia Pina headline the list alongside Chelsea’s Lauren James and Lucy Bronze. Players from Arsenal, Lyon, and Manchester City also feature among the nominees.

In Best Men’s Coach category, the shortlist includes Luis Enrique (PSG), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Hansi Flick (Barcelona), Roberto Martínez (Portugal) and Arne Slot (Liverpool).

Among Best Women’s Coaches, nominees include Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea), Sarina Wiegman (England), and Renée Slegers (Arsenal).

The Best Men’s Goalkeeper nominees are Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) and David Raya (Arsenal).

In Best Women’s Goalkeeper category, Cata Coll (Barcelona), Christiane Endler (Lyon) and Hannah Hampton (Chelsea) are among those nominated.

FIFA also announced the finalists for Fan Award, which includes Alejandro Ciganotto (Argentina), Manolo el del Bombo (Spain, posthumously) and Zakho (Iraq).

With the Champions League-winning PSG dominating the men’s nominations and Barcelona leading the women’s list, this year’s FIFA The Best Awards are expected to be a closely contested celebration of football’s top performers.