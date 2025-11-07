Manipuris’ traditional Maha Raas festival concludes in Moulvibazar

The centuries-old Maha Raas Leela, the most significant and sacred festival of the Manipuri community, concluded at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar distric on Thursday morning with vibrant music, dance and devotion.

The event, celebrated on Kartik Purnima full-moon night, drew thousands of visitors from across Bangladesh and abroad.

From early Wednesday, men, women and children from different regions gathered in Manipuri neighbourhoods of Kamalganj, filling the area with festive colour and energy.

The celebrations ended with sunrise on Thursday. Two main venues hosted the festival; Madhabpur Jora Mandap ground for Bishnupriya Manipuri community and Manipur Cultural Complex field at Adampur for Meitei Manipuris.

As in previous years, local authorities ensured tight security during the celebrations, while a large fair featuring traditional crafts, foods and entertainment was organized alongside the event.

At Madhabpur (Shibbazar) Jora Mandap field, Manipuri Maharasa Leela Seba Sangha organized a cultural evening to mark the 183rd annual celebration of Bishnupriya Manipuri community’s Raas festival.

Meanwhile, at Adampur village, Bishnupriya and Meitei Manipuri groups held their 40th separate celebrations.

Shyam Singh, general secretary of Manipuri Maharasa Leela Seba Sangha, said, “Madhabpur Jora Mandap Raas festival is a unique event in this region. People of all religions and backgrounds come together here. It’s a grand celebration of unity and culture through the world-renowned artistry of Manipuri community.”

He explained that Raas Leela has several variations; Nitya Raas, Kunja Raas, Basanta Raas, Maha Raas, Beni Raas and Diba Raas. Since it is held on the Sharadiya Purnima, Maha Raas is also known as Purnima Raas.

“We worked for nearly 15 to 20 days to prepare for this festival,” Singh added. “The army, police, RAB and BGB were deployed to ensure smooth and secure celebrations.”