Nahid rules out “note of dissent” in July Charter

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam stated that there will be no “note of dissent” in the July Charter.

He emphasized that the final decisions will be shaped by the people and once public consensus is clear, the legal framework of the July Charter will pave the way for elections.

Speaking on Friday at the launch and discussion event of University Teachers Forum (UTF) held at Bangla Academy’s Kabi Shamsul Rahman Conference Hall, Nahid said, “We aim to channel the aspirations of the people’s movement and move Bangladesh forward. Those participating in the movement should have representation in the Parliament, where a reform council will be established and work on a new constitution will continue. Teachers must be involved and NCP will ensure their participation.”

He added that the future Parliament and Reform Council will include young professionals, teachers, religious scholars, women, minorities and representatives from various sectors to ensure the full implementation of the July Charter.

“Before that, our current demand for a public referendum must be met. The order of the July Charter must be handed over to Dr. Muhammad Yunus,” he said.

During UTF launch event, forum’s convener Professor Md. Sirajul Islam read the declaration, with Professor Shamim Hamidi serving as member secretary.