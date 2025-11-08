AG urges parties to pledge for anti-discrimination act

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman on Saturday called on political parties to commit to formulating a robust anti-discrimination law, stressing that voters would withhold support unless such a pledge is made.

“Political parties will not get our votes unless they make a commitment to formulate this act. We need a strong act, as a vague law cannot provide any remedy. We must compel the Law Commission and Law Ministry to take action,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a civic dialogue on the anti-discrimination act at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center.

The dialogue was organized by Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, in collaboration with Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Citizen’s Initiative, with support from UNDP and Swiss Embassy.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Convener of Citizen’s Platform and CPD Distinguished Fellow, presided over the event, while BLAST Executive Director and senior jurist Barrister Sara Hossain presented the keynote paper.

The program also featured addresses by Supreme Court Bar Association President Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, NCP Joint Convener Khalid Saifullah, Gono Forum Acting President Subrata Chowdhury, Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Abdullah Al Kafi Ratan, economist Dr S R Osmani and UNDP Bangladesh Senior Adviser Dragan Popovich, among others.