Kim Kardashian, reality TV star, billionaire entrepreneur and actress in the zero-percent-on-Rotten-Tomatoes new show All’s Fair, is struggling to pass the bar exam.

In a recent video feature for Vanity Fair, she placed blame at the digital feet of ChatGPT, accusing the chatbot of tanking her study efforts and calling its behaviour “insane.”

“I use it for legal advice. So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and like put it in there,” Kardashian told Teyana Taylor, who also appeared in the video.

“They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests. All the time. And then I’ll get mad and I’ll yell at it and be like, ‘You made me fail. Why did you do this?’ And it will talk back to me,” Kardashian said in the video.

OpenAI has touted ChatGPT’s benefits as a study partner, particularly for college students. Yet AI tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews have persistently struggled with hallucinations and inaccuracies.

In addition, ChatGPT, in particular, has been criticised for “glazing” its users, acting as a sycophant and cheerleader regardless of what the user writes or says. And Kardashian seems to have experienced this phenomenon as well.

“But then I will talk to it and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make me fail. How does that make you feel? That you need to really know these answers, I’m coming to you.’ And then it’ll say back to me, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. So you knew the answer all along.'”

She added, “But they need to do better ’cause I’m leaning to them to really help me, and she is teaching me a life lesson and then becoming my therapist to tell me why I need to believe in myself after they got the answer wrong. It’s like a thing. I screenshot all the time and send it in my group chat. Like, can you believe this bitch is talking to me like this? This is insane.”

Kardashian has been working toward becoming a lawyer for several years. After several failed attempts, she has passed the so-called baby bar exam in California, but is currently waiting for the results of the full bar exam, which is notoriously difficult.