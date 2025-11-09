Tarek ends hunger strike

Aam Janatar Dal Member Secretary Tarek Rahman ended his six-day hunger strike on Sunday evening after a personal request from BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Following the end of his protest, Tarek was taken to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, Salahuddin visited Tarek in front of Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Agargaon, where he had been staging his strike since Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Salahuddin said he intervened as Tarek’s health had become increasingly fragile due to the prolonged fast.

“I advised him to submit an appeal to Election Commission and urged EC to give special consideration when reviewing it,” Salahuddin said.

Tarek began his “hunger strike unto death” on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after EC announced registration for three new political parties; Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist) and Bangladesh Aam Janagan Party, excluding his party from the list. He remained on strike for 134 hours.

Throughout the week, leaders and activists from various political parties and organisations, including BNP and Gono Odhikar Parishad, visited the site to express solidarity.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Justice and Development Party and Moulik Bangla also joined the protest with separate sit-ins outside EC gate.

Election Commission had earlier invited applications from new political parties on March 10, 2025, with a submission deadline of April 20, later extended to June 22.

A total of 143 parties applied for registration. After scrutiny, 22 were shortlisted for field-level verification.

Since the introduction of registration system ahead of 2008 general election, 57 political parties have received registration. Five of them later lost their status, though two were subsequently reinstated.