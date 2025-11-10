27 inmates found dead by asphyxiation after riot at Ecuador’s Machala prison

At least 27 inmates were found dead from asphyxiation on Sunday afternoon at the Machala prison in Ecuador’s El Oro province, following an earlier armed riot that left four others dead and dozens injured, authorities reported.

In a statement, Ecuador’s national prison authority (SNAI) said the 27 individuals had “committed asphyxiation among themselves, causing immediate death by suspension.” Forensic teams were deployed to confirm the details as investigations continued to determine the full circumstances.

The unrest marks another violent episode in Ecuador’s ongoing prison crisis, where deadly clashes between rival drug-trafficking gangs have claimed more than 500 lives in recent years. Prisons have become centers of power for these criminal groups, vying for control of the country’s lucrative drug trade.

The latest violence erupted around 3:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Sunday in the Machala facility, located in the southwestern part of the country. Residents nearby reported hearing gunfire, explosions, and cries for help from inside the prison.

SNAI said that in the morning riot, four people were killed and 33 inmates, along with one police officer, were injured. Elite police units entered the prison to restore order, though authorities have not confirmed whether the violence stemmed from inter-gang conflict.

Officials believe the incident may be linked to plans to transfer some inmates to a new maximum-security prison set to open later this month under President Daniel Noboa’s administration.

In September, another armed clash at the same Machala prison left 13 inmates and a prison official dead.