Lauper, Outkast, White Stripes, Soundgarden enter Rock Hall of Fame

Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, The White Stripes, and Soundgarden were among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, joining the ranks of music’s most celebrated performers.

New York native Cyndi Lauper, known for her vibrant punk-inspired style and timeless hits like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “True Colors,” and “Time After Time,” was introduced by rising pop star Chappell Roan, who praised Lauper’s “four-octave range” and fearless authenticity. “For any artist who’s been called too much, too loud, or too eccentric — their honesty becomes their greatest strength,” Roan said.

The White Stripes honored for raw, minimalist rock

Detroit duo The White Stripes — famous for “Seven Nation Army” and “Fell in Love with a Girl” — were inducted by punk legend Iggy Pop, whose energetic tribute captured the spirit of their stripped-down sound. “The White Stripes’ music was coming from a foundation of love, not revolution,” Pop said.

Singer-guitarist Jack White accepted the honor on behalf of himself and drummer Meg White, who did not attend. “To the homeless and the powerless and the forgotten, we always say thank you,” he added.

Outkast and Soundgarden join the Hall

Atlanta hip-hop pioneers Outkast, the chart-topping duo behind “Hey Ya,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “The Way You Move,” were also inducted, along with Seattle grunge icons Soundgarden, best known for “Black Hole Sun” and “Spoonman.”

Posthumous and special honors

Late English singer Joe Cocker was inducted posthumously for his soulful classics, including “You Are So Beautiful” and his Grammy-winning duet “Up Where We Belong.”

Other inductees included British rockers Bad Company, known for “Can’t Get Enough,” and dance legend Chubby Checker, who revolutionized pop culture with “The Twist.”

Trailblazing hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa received the Musical Influence Award for breaking barriers with empowering hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Introducing them, Missy Elliott hailed the trio as “the bricklayers to the foundation that holds hip-hop together.”

Meanwhile, renowned English pianist Nicky Hopkins received the Musical Excellence Award for his prolific studio work with The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Beatles, and David Bowie. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger credited Hopkins with transforming “Sympathy for the Devil” through his distinctive samba piano hook.

A star-studded celebration

The night featured electrifying performances from Elton John, Bryan Adams, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, and Tyler, the Creator, among others.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio, has also unveiled a new exhibit showcasing artifacts and memorabilia from this year’s inductees, celebrating their enduring impact on music and culture.