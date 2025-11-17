Army, police disperse protesters at Dhanmondi 32

Police and army personnel dispersed a group of protesters who attempted to force their way into Dhanmondi 32 carrying excavators on Monday afternoon.

The protesters, who marched under the banner of the “July Mancha”, also hurled brickbats at security forces during the confrontation.

According to witnesses, the group reached Dhanmondi 32 around 1:07 pm and tried to break through police barricades. Law enforcers repeatedly asked them to retreat, but the protesters continued their push forward, triggering a clash. Police then carried out baton charges, driving the group toward a lane beside New Model College, where army personnel also joined in chasing them away.

As they regrouped in front of New Model College, the protesters began throwing brickbats at police and army personnel. In response, security forces again dispersed them, with police firing at least three rounds of tear shells. One faction of the protesters fled toward Panthapath, while another moved toward Mohammadpur’s 27 Number area.

Around 2 pm, four successive sound grenades were fired to further disperse the crowd.

On the spot, a police officer was seen injured after being struck by a brick. Police also detained at least three protesters, who were taken away in a prison van.

Security forces used two excavators positioned at Dhanmondi 32 to push back the protesters and clear the area.

Earlier, around 12 pm, a group from the July Mancha brought two excavators from the Science Lab area. Participants said they gathered at Dhanmondi 32 to demand the highest punishment for Sheikh Hasina and top Awami League leaders.

Ramna Division Deputy Police Commissioner Masud Alam said no illegal activities would be tolerated.

To maintain control of the situation, police closed one side of Mirpur Road near Dhanmondi 32 and created a diversion through the New Model College side for vehicular movement.