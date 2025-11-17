Landmark tribunal verdict brings justice for July martyrs: AG

Attorney General M Asaduzzaman has said on Monday that justice has finally been served for the martyrs of the July Uprising and their families through the verdict of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He made the remarks while addressing a press briefing following the verdict delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal on Monday.

The tribunal, however, sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death.

“The verdict delivered today marks a historic milestone in Bangladesh’s judicial history,” the Attorney General said.

“Many are asking about the outcome in Sheikh Hasina’s case. I say: what of the verdict for those who sacrificed their lives in the July revolution? We affirm that the martyrs of the July uprising have finally received justice. The state has received justice. The prosecution has received justice.”

He continued, “To uphold that justice, the court has imposed the highest penalty, the death sentence, on two of the accused. A third accused, who appeared before the tribunal as an approver, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after due consideration of all relevant factors.”

The Attorney General added, “We believe this verdict is a defining moment in our commitment to the nation, its people, democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, and future generations. It will pave the way for lasting peace and public reassurance.”