Portugal smash Armenia 9–1 to finish WC qualifiers in style

Portugal ended their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a commanding 9–1 victory over Armenia, highlighted by hat-tricks from João Neves and Bruno Fernandes.

The win sealed Portugal’s position at the top of Group F and showcased one of their most dominant performances under coach Roberto Martínez.

Despite Armenia briefly equalising early in the first half, Portugal quickly reasserted control.

Goals from Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Ramos and two first-half strikes from Neves and Fernandes put the hosts 5–1 ahead by halftime.

Portugal continued their onslaught after the break, with Fernandes completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot and Neves adding his third with a sharp rebound finish.

The match ended in dramatic fashion as substitute Sérgio Conceição scored in stoppage time to complete the 9–1 rout.

Armenia, overwhelmed and fatigued, had no answer to Portugal’s relentless pressure, slick passing and clinical finishing.