A feast of flames and flavour -kebabs and curries from around the world at Amari Dhaka

Amari Dhaka proudly presents its “A Feast of Flames and Flavor”, a culinary celebration highlighting the rich aromas, bold flavors, and timeless traditions of South Asian cuisine.

The festival will be held at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Amaya Food Gallery, from 13 November to 30 November, inviting guests to embark on a delicious journey through the region’s most beloved dishes.

Guests can indulge in an impressive selection of succulent kebabs, aromatic curries, freshly baked naans, biryanis, and regional specialties, all expertly crafted by Amari Dhaka’s talented culinary team.

Each dish is prepared using authentic spices and high-quality ingredients, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience that captures the soul of traditional South Asian flavors.

“The Kebab and Curry Feast celebrates the depth and diversity of South Asian cuisine,” said the Amari Dhaka Culinary Team.

“We’ve blended authentic recipes with our signature presentation to bring guests a comforting yet exciting experience.”

The restaurant will feature live cooking stations and a lavish buffet spread, allowing guests to savor freshly grilled kebabs and simmering curries made to perfection.

The vibrant ambiance, combined with aromatic spices and warm hospitality, will create a dining experience that feels both festive and familiar.