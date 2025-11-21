De De Pyaar De 2 nears 50 crore mark as Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer continues steady run

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, which released on November 14, is maintaining a steady performance at the box office, edging closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone.

On its sixth day (November 19), the film earned Rs 3.50 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 47.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Wednesday’s overall occupancy was 8.84 percent, with night shows drawing the largest audience at 12.37 percent, followed by evening screenings at 8.76 percent, afternoon shows at 8.05 percent, and morning shows at 6.19 percent.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film also features R. Madhavan in a key role, along with Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor. The soundtrack includes compositions from Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jaani, Aditya Dev–Payal Dev, Avvy Sra, and Sagar Bhatia, with lyrics by Kumaar, Sagar Bhatia, Jaani, Karan Aujla, and Honey Singh.

R. Madhavan praised the collaborative atmosphere on set, telling The Times of India, “With Ajay, there’s no sense of competition. The story’s success ensures the film works, and he creates a comfort level that makes working easy.”

Produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to stream on Netflix in January 2026.