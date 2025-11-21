Earthquake death toll rises to 6

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that hit Bangladesh on Friday morning rose to five as one more death was reported.

More than 100 were injured in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur, it was learnt.

Three people were killed after a railing of a five-storey building collapsed in Bangshal’s Koshaituli in old Dhaka after the quake was felt at about 10:38AM. The identities of the victims could not be confirmed immediately, said Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Lalbagh Division.

The deceased were Rafiqul Islam, 20, Abdur Rahim, 48, and Mehrab Hossain, 12.

In Narayanganj, a one-year-old child was killed and her parents were injured after a wall fell on them at Rupganj upazila. Fatema’s body was recovered from the debris. She was the daughter of Abdul Haque of Islamabagh in Ward 5 of Golakandail Union.

Meanwhile, two deaths–one was a child and another was an elder man– were reported in Narsingdi district. The child was identified as Omar, 10.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7 and its epicentre was in Madhabdi, Narsingdi.

Cracks have appeared in multiple buildings in various parts of the capital, prompting widespread panic among residents.