Gold prices fall by Tk 1,353 per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have declined by Tk 1,353 per bhori, effective from today (Friday), following a drop in the local market price of refined gold.

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the new prices in a notice issued on Thursday (November 20) night. The revised rates will come into effect today, Friday (21 November).

According to the notice, the price adjustment has been made due to a decrease in the local market price of refined (pure) gold.

The new rates set gold at Tk 208,167 per bhori for 22-carat, Tk 198,696 for 21-carat, Tk 170,318 for 18-carat, and Tk 141,648 per bhori for gold made by the traditional method.

The notice also states that a 5% government-imposed VAT and a BAJUS-set minimum making charge of 6% must be added to the selling price. However, making charges may vary depending on jewelry design and quality.

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged.

The prices are Tk 4,246 per bhori for 22-carat silver, Tk 4,047 for 21-carat, Tk 3,476 for 18-carat and Tk 2,601 per bhori for traditional silver.