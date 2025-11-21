Govt committed to building FF’s envisioned exploitation-free welfare state: CA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that the government is committed to building a discrimination-free, exploitation-free and welfare-oriented state as envisioned by the Freedom Fighters (FFs).

“We are committed to fulfilling the dream for which the freedom fighters liberated the country — the dream of building a discrimination-free, exploitation-free, welfare-oriented and free state,” he said.

The Chief Adviser added: “From this moment onward, we want to build Bangladesh in such a way so that the country’s people can be the source of all powers and Bangladesh can be recognised as a humane and welfare state in the world.”

Prof Yunus was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their inheritors arranged by the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2025.

On the occasion, he paid deep tribute to the martyrs, freedom fighters, and the brave people who fought for Bangladesh’s independence.

Recalling the historic significance of November 21, 1971, the Chief Adviser said that on this day members of the armed forces, freedom fighters and the people of Bangladesh jointly launched coordinated operations against the occupying forces.

“The historic operations accelerated our victory. Through the unparalleled sacrifices of soldiers and civilians, we achieved an independent and sovereign Bangladesh,” he added.

Prof Yunus prayed for the eternal peace of all martyrs and expressed profound respect to gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their family members who attended the ceremony.

He also remembered the martyrs of the 2024 July Uprising.

“The Liberation War is the greatest event of all time in Bangladesh’s history through which Bangladesh was established and recognized as an independent sovereign state on the world map,” the Chief Adviser said, adding, along with the soldiers, farmers, workers, students and ordinary people all joined the war, transforming it into a people’s war.

Referring to wartime operations, he described how the Bangladesh Forces were organized into 11 sectors, how the naval commandos carried out the daring “Operation Jackpot,” and how the “Kilo Flight” air operations targeted strategic installations in Chattogram and Narayanganj.

“These heroic operations will forever shine in the history of our Liberation War,” Prof Yunus said.

Regarding the Armed Forces Day, he said, “On this day, we are inspired by the opportunity to come close to gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their families.”

Commending the Armed Forces Division for honouring freedom fighters, the Chief Adviser said in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the great Liberation War, various programmes are being implemented for the welfare of the brave freedom fighters. “I hope this trend will continue in the future,” he added.

Emphasizing inclusion and progress, Prof Yunus said, “We have to move forward keeping pace with the developed world in terms of technological, economic and social development. We have to ensure an environment where our young people can contribute to nation-building by developing their own creativity based on their talents, despite limited resources”.

Referring to the 2024 July Uprising, he said, “We have to ensure a beautiful and prosperous future utilizing the opportunity we got to build a new Bangladesh through the courage and sacrifices of students and the people in July 2024”.

“We want to remain committed to the valiant freedom fighters, martyrs, injured and living students and the people so that by utilizing the opportunities they have given us, we can present Bangladesh to the world as an example of democratic transition,” Prof Yunus added.

The Chief Adviser thanked the Armed Forces Division and all concerned for arranging the reception ceremony for freedom fighters and their heirs.

He wished peace, prosperity and well-being for all freedom fighters, their families and the people of Bangladesh.

Govt committed to building FF’s envisioned exploitation-free welfare state: CA

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that the government is committed to building a discrimination-free, exploitation-free and welfare-oriented state as envisioned by the Freedom Fighters (FFs).

“We are committed to fulfilling the dream for which the freedom fighters liberated the country — the dream of building a discrimination-free, exploitation-free, welfare-oriented and free state,” he said.

The Chief Adviser added: “From this moment onward, we want to build Bangladesh in such a way so that the country’s people can be the source of all powers and Bangladesh can be recognised as a humane and welfare state in the world.”

Prof Yunus was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their inheritors arranged by the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2025.

On the occasion, he paid deep tribute to the martyrs, freedom fighters, and the brave people who fought for Bangladesh’s independence.

Recalling the historic significance of November 21, 1971, the Chief Adviser said that on this day members of the armed forces, freedom fighters and the people of Bangladesh jointly launched coordinated operations against the occupying forces.

“The historic operations accelerated our victory. Through the unparalleled sacrifices of soldiers and civilians, we achieved an independent and sovereign Bangladesh,” he added.

Prof Yunus prayed for the eternal peace of all martyrs and expressed profound respect to gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their family members who attended the ceremony.

He also remembered the martyrs of the 2024 July Uprising.

“The Liberation War is the greatest event of all time in Bangladesh’s history through which Bangladesh was established and recognized as an independent sovereign state on the world map,” the Chief Adviser said, adding, along with the soldiers, farmers, workers, students and ordinary people all joined the war, transforming it into a people’s war.

Referring to wartime operations, he described how the Bangladesh Forces were organized into 11 sectors, how the naval commandos carried out the daring “Operation Jackpot,” and how the “Kilo Flight” air operations targeted strategic installations in Chattogram and Narayanganj.

“These heroic operations will forever shine in the history of our Liberation War,” Prof Yunus said.

Regarding the Armed Forces Day, he said, “On this day, we are inspired by the opportunity to come close to gallantry award winning freedom fighters and their families.”

Commending the Armed Forces Division for honouring freedom fighters, the Chief Adviser said in recognition of their invaluable contribution to the great Liberation War, various programmes are being implemented for the welfare of the brave freedom fighters. “I hope this trend will continue in the future,” he added.

Emphasizing inclusion and progress, Prof Yunus said, “We have to move forward keeping pace with the developed world in terms of technological, economic and social development. We have to ensure an environment where our young people can contribute to nation-building by developing their own creativity based on their talents, despite limited resources”.

Referring to the 2024 July Uprising, he said, “We have to ensure a beautiful and prosperous future utilizing the opportunity we got to build a new Bangladesh through the courage and sacrifices of students and the people in July 2024”.

“We want to remain committed to the valiant freedom fighters, martyrs, injured and living students and the people so that by utilizing the opportunities they have given us, we can present Bangladesh to the world as an example of democratic transition,” Prof Yunus added.

The Chief Adviser thanked the Armed Forces Division and all concerned for arranging the reception ceremony for freedom fighters and their heirs.

He wished peace, prosperity and well-being for all freedom fighters, their families and the people of Bangladesh.