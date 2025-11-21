Health Adviser visits DMCH to assess earthquake victims condition

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday to check on those injured in the powerful earthquake that struck various parts of the country earlier in the day.

She arrived at the hospital’s emergency department around 1:45 PM and toured several wards to observe the condition of the patients.

During the visit, Nurjahan spoke with relatives of the victims, including the family members of medical student Rafi and the child who lost their lives in the quake.

A strong earthquake shook Dhaka and other regions of Bangladesh on Friday morning.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the epicentre was located 13 kilometres east of BMD Seismic Centre at Agargaon in Dhaka.