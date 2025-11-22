Bangladesh’s C-section delivery rate climbs to 51.8pc in 2025: Survey

The rate of caesarean section deliveries in Bangladesh has risen to 51.8 per cent this year (2025), up sharply from 36 per cent in 2019, according to the latest Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The report’s preliminary findings, released Sunday at a national dissemination event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre, show that the current C-section rate is 2.7 times higher than in 2012, when it was 19.1 per cent.

Conducted with technical and financial support from UNICEF, the survey presents a mixed picture of progress and persistent challenges across key development indicators.

Child health indicators show steady but uneven improvement. Under-five mortality has fallen to 33 per 1,000 live births, while infant and neonatal mortality stand at 29 and 22, respectively. Skilled attendance at birth has increased to 77 per cent, and institutional deliveries to 71 per cent nationwide.

However, the rate of early initiation of breastfeeding has dropped to 30 per cent, highlighting gaps in postnatal counselling and facility-level practices.

Nutrition data reveal growing concerns. Stunting among children under five has declined to 24 per cent, but wasting has increased to 12.9 per cent, indicating rising acute malnutrition risks. Only 35 per cent of children aged 6–23 months receive the minimum dietary diversity, and acceptable diets remain low.

Newly introduced anaemia testing shows widespread deficiencies among children aged 12–59 months and pregnant women, pointing to systemic nutritional shortcomings.

Education outcomes show strong school attendance but weak foundational learning. Primary attendance stands at 84 per cent, while upper secondary attendance stagnates around 50 per cent.

Learning outcomes remain poor: only half of children aged 7–14 can complete basic reading tasks, and fewer than 40 per cent can perform simple numeracy tasks, with poorer households facing the largest gaps.

Despite near-universal access to improved water sources (99 per cent) and strong sanitation coverage (92 per cent), water safety remains a major concern.

More than 80 per cent of household drinking water samples contained E. coli, while contamination at the source exceeded 47 per cent.

Handwashing facilities with soap and water are available in only 60 per cent of households, and safe waste disposal remains inadequate, especially in rural areas.

Child protection challenges persist. Nearly 47 per cent of women aged 20–24 were married before the age of 18, and violent discipline at home affects 86 per cent of children aged 1–14, underscoring the need for stronger social protection and behavioural change initiatives.

One of the most concerning new findings is the prevalence of heavy metal exposure. More than one-third of children aged 12–59 months were found with elevated blood lead levels, and 7.5 per cent of pregnant women also showed high lead content.

Experts warned that industrial emissions, informal recycling, and unsafe consumer products are likely contributing factors.

During panel discussions, experts from government bodies, international organisations, and research institutions called for targeted interventions in nutrition, early childhood development, water safety, pollution management, and adolescent well-being.

They emphasised stronger inter-ministerial coordination and improved service delivery, especially in underserved districts. Recommendations included fortified food programmes, expanded social safety nets, and stricter regulation of industrial waste.

Officials from BBS and UNICEF said the findings—covering 172 indicators, including most child-related SDG metrics—should guide national planning and budget allocation. They stressed that urgent action is needed to address gaps in nutrition, water quality, and environmental health to sustain progress and ensure meaningful gains for women and children.