Now 3.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Gazipur’s Baipail

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake stuck in Gazipur’s Baipail on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after the strong quake in Narsingdi’s Madhabadi on Friday.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the 12-second earthquake was felt around 10:36AM, which measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.

So far, no major damage has been reported from today’s mild tremor.

Earlier on Friday, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shook the country, leaving at least 9 dead and 665 injured.

The tremor originated between Madhabdi and Ghorashal in Narsingdi Sadar at 10:38 AM, according to BMD.