Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism: UOB

Vietnam continues to lead the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in consumer optimism, supported by a positive economic outlook and confidence in personal finances, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday, citing a study by Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB).

Vietnam posted the highest score in UOB’s ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Index at 67, well above the regional average of 54, according to the report.

Vietnamese consumers expressed strong confidence in the country’s political, economic and social stability, the study said, noting that optimism persists despite global uncertainties.

“Despite global headwinds, Vietnam has demonstrated strong fundamentals and effective policy direction. This momentum is driving increased consumer spending and a greater focus on financial planning,” said Paul Kim, head of personal financial services at UOB Vietnam.