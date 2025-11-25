Heathrow’s plan for longer third runway chosen by government

Heathrow Airport’s plan for a third runway, which involves moving the M25 motorway, has been chosen by the government.

Two plans had been under consideration – one from the airport itself, and another from Arora Group, led by hotel tycoon Surinder Arora.

Heathrow had proposed a new runway which would be up to 3.5km (2.2 miles) long and require a new road tunnel under the airport. The rival bid from Arora Group would have involved a shorter runway at a lower cost, and did not require altering the M25.

A final decision on whether a third runway will get the green light is still years away.

Last month, the government asked for further information to help choose between the Heathrow and Arora schemes.

The Department for Transport said Heathrow’s own proposal offered the most deliverable option, and the “greatest likelihood” of getting a decision on planning approval within this parliament.

The plan that has been backed will inform the government’s review of the Airports National Policy Statement.

Once that is complete, Heathrow is expected to apply for planning permission. The government then hopes for a decision by 2029.

But any company will be able to submit an application to build the new runway and terminals at the site.

Heathrow had set out its plans for expansion in the summer. The whole project, which is expected to cost £49bn, includes:

* the new runway, which Heathrow says will increase capacity to 756,000 flights and 150 million passengers a year. It currently serves about 84 million

* a new terminal called T5X, expanding Terminal 2 and three new satellite terminals. It would close Terminal 3

* enhancement of local rail connections and improvements to Heathrow’s bus and coach stations

* diversion of the M25, which would involve a new road tunnel under the airport, and widening the motorway between junctions 14-15

The Arora Group said it accepted the government’s choice, adding it welcomed the decision to leave the option open for other firms to bid for the work.

“It’s imperative there is a clear and transparent process for selecting a promoter to ensure it best serves the interests of consumers,” the group said.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Heathrow was the UK’s only hub airport that supported trade, tourism and jobs.

“Today is another important step to enable a third runway and build on these benefits, setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion,” she said.

“This will allow a decision on a third runway plan this parliament which meets our key tests including on the environment and economic growth.”

When Heathrow had set out its plans in the summer, it said expansion was urgently needed as the airport was working at capacity, “to the detriment of trade and connectivity”.

Business groups had also backed the expansion, saying it would bring benefits for businesses and exporters, by opening up access to markets and encouraging investment.

The government has already approved a string of other airport expansion plans, including a second runway at Gatwick Airport.

However, the Heathrow plans face opposition from environmental groups, politicians, and local residents.

Tony Bosworth, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said the plan would mean “more noise and air pollution for local communities”.

“Expanding Heathrow simply isn’t compatible with our legally binding climate targets, even if the government meets its hugely optimistic assumptions for emerging technologies, such as sustainable aviation fuels,” he said