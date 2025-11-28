Dr. Shafiqur sworn in as Jamaat Ameer

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has taken the oath as Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for 2026-2028 term.

The oath-taking ceremony was held on Friday evening at Al-Falah Auditorium in Dhaka.

The election process for the party leadership was conducted through secret ballots among members (rukons) nationwide from October 9 to October 25.

After the voting concluded, the responsible team carried out the vote counting.

On the night of November 1, the Chief Election Commissioner of the organization officially announced the election results.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman received the highest number of votes and was declared Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami for the 2026-2028 tenure.