Portugal clinches first U-17 World Cup title

Portugal captured its first FIFA Under-17 World Cup title on Thursday, edging Austria 1–0 in the final of the expanded 48-team competition, where European sides swept the top three places.

Benfica striker Anísio Cabral struck the decisive goal in the 32nd minute, timing his run perfectly to meet a low cross at the far post and tap into an empty net.

The goal was his seventh of the tournament, leaving him just behind Austria’s Johannes Moser, who claimed the Golden Ball.

The victory marks Portugal’s maiden U17 world crown in the 20th edition of the tournament, which FIFA has enlarged and now stages annually.

This year’s event was held in Qatar, which will remain host for the next four editions.

Earlier in Doha, Italy secured third place after goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni saved two penalties in a shootout to defeat Brazil 4–2 following a scoreless draw.