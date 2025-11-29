Jeremy Corbyn and Zara Sultana’s Your Party reveals shortlist for official name

The leftwing party formed by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana has revealed a shortlist of names for its members to pick from: Your Party, Our Party, Popular Alliance and For The Many.

Ahead of its first conference in Liverpool this weekend, the party is asking its 50,000 members to choose what it should be called, with the result to be announced by Corbyn on Sunday.

It was temporarily named Your Party when launched over the summer, but the organisation has been beset by months of rows and infighting since then.

There have been disagreements between Corbyn and Sultana over how it was launched and how money raised from members should be held.

It also attracted other independent MPs including Ayoub Khan and Shockat Adam but two more MPs, Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain, have already quit amid persistent infighting and a struggle for power in the organisation.

More than 2,500 members are expected to attend the Liverpool event after being selected via a lottery system and they will agree the party’s structures, programme, and organisational strategy.

One key question for debate is whether the party should adopt a single leader or embrace a “collective, lay-member leadership model”. They will also decide whether the party should support socialist independents in the 2026 English local elections.

Each of the party’s MPs is expected to give a speech, alongside a series of grassroots community organisers and leftwing politicians from across Europe.

Ahead of the conference, Corbyn said: “Over the last few months I’ve travelled the length and breadth of the country, speaking to people, and learning about their visions for a member-led party.

“I am very excited to get this party started and begin the work of building a majority for real political change. This is our chance to create a mass, democratic, socialist party that can be a voice for economic justice and peace.”

Your Party said its approach to the conference showed they were prepared to do politics differently.

Sultana said: “I’m looking forward to the Your Party founding conference, where we’ll work collectively toward our shared socialist vision. We’re building a new kind of party – rooted in and democratically accountable to a mass movement.”

The conference coincided with some Your Party members having their membership cancelled over their membership of other parties such as the Socialist Workers.

Despite this ban, Sultana is backed by the Socialist Unity Platform, a lobby organisation comprising groups including the Communist party of Great Britain.