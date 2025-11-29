Special meeting of Advisory Council prays for Khaleda

A special meeting of the Council of Advisers on Saturday prayed for swift recovery of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, was held at his office in the city’s Tejgaon area.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain administered the doa, said Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The meeting gave in principle and final to the draft of the Foreign Donations (Voluntary Activities) Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The amendment brings changes to several sections of the current law, simplifies NGO registration procedures, and eases conditions for the release of foreign grants.

From now on, donations up to Taka 50 lakh per year will no longer require approval.

The law has been made more stakeholder-friendly.

Besides, the draft of the Police Commission Ordinance, 2025 was placed before today’s meeting while the Council of Advisers instructed for placing the draft again in the next meeting in a more detailed and revised form.

At the meeting, Expatriates’ Welfare Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul informed the Council that the remaining 24 individuals who had been detained at various times in the United Arab Emirates on allegations of participating in the July mass uprising will be released very soon.

He said they are expected to return to the country within two to three days.