Bangladeshi-origin child Sarvia Hasan breaks Guinness World Record

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Bangladeshi-American child Sarvia Hasan has achieved the Guinness World Record for being the youngest girl in the world to publish a story book.

She has become a source of pride for Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi diaspora by achieving this extraordinary achievement in the “Youngest Person to Publish a Book (Female)” category. Sarvia’s story book has been published in two versions – the Bengali version “Sarvia’s Little World” and the English version “Sarvia and Her Little World”. The most notable thing is that every story and every illustration in this book is written by Sarvia herself. This book is a unique example of a child’s imagination and creativity.

Although Sarvia was born prematurely, her creativity and the tireless support of her family have overcome those obstacles to set this world record. Where her family once worried about whether she would be able to keep up with her peers, she is now a world record holder in a creative category.

Sarvier’s book has been published in Bangladesh by the renowned publishing house Pratibha Prakash and is reaching readers worldwide internationally through Amazon.

Sarvia’s father Md. Mehedi Hasan and mother Zarin Fairoz Moon said, “As parents, we have never had such high expectations. We have only tried to do what is best for her. But the recognition that the child has received has made all our hardships worthwhile.”

Poet Moin Mursalin, Director of Pratibha Prakash, said, “This achievement is not just for Sarvia or her family, but it is a matter of pride for the Bangladeshi community around the world. This success of a child of Bangladeshi origin proves that any child can do something extraordinary with the right support and encouragement.

Sarvia Hasan is a Bangladeshi-American child artist and storyteller. This little writer, who holds a Guinness World Record, has won the hearts of readers with her creative stories and hand-drawn pictures.