Dua mahfil held in Habiganj for recovery of Khaleda Zia

A Milad Mahfil and cooked food distribution programmme was held today in the district for the early recovery of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and praying for the souls of martyred President Ziaur Rahman and Arafat Rahman Koko.

The district unit of BNP organized the programme on Sunday afternoon at Habiganj Orphanage.

Central BNP Organizing Secretary Alhaj GK Gaus attended the program as chief guest.

Among others present were Habiganj District BNP Joint Convener Nurul Islam, Haji Enamul Haque, former Shayestaganj Upazila BNP President Golam Kibria Chowdhury Belal, Habiganj Municipality BNP President Tajul Islam Chowdhury Farid, District Jubo Dal Convener Jalal Ahmed and Member Secretary Shafiqur Rahman Situ.

Leaders of various associate bodies also joined the gathering, including District Ulama Dal President Kabir Hossain, District Chhatra Dal President Rajib Ahmed Ringon, and Habiganj Brindaban Government College Chhatra Dal Convener Rakib.