Global media highlight Khaleda Zia’s health condition

The health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital here, has drawn wide coverage in the leading global media outlets.

International news agency, AFP reported that 80-year-old Begum Khaleda Zia has been receiving intensive care since being admitted to hospital on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection. Quoting BNP’s Ahmed Azam Khan, AFP said that she is in a “very critical” condition, while consultations with physicians are ongoing.

AFP added that an air ambulance has been kept ready to take her abroad for advanced treatment once her condition stabilises. The agency noted her multiple health complications, including heart, liver and kidney issues, diabetes, lung complications, arthritis and eye-related illnesses.

Her eldest son Tarique Rahman, based in London, urged the nation to pray for her recovery, saying he deeply wished to be by her side but could not return due to circumstances beyond his control.

Besides, Qatar-based Al Jazeera carried a report quoting her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee Member Dr A Z M Zahid Hossain, reporting that Khaleda Zia has been admitted in a “very critical” condition.

Gulf News also published a report with similar details citing AFP.

Pakistan’s Dawn News and Arab News published multiple reports on her deteriorating health.

Arab News, quoting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said Begum Zia’s condition is “highly critical”.

India’s NDTV headlined its report: “Bangladesh’s former prime minister admitted to hospital in critical condition.”

The Times of India, The Hindu and Hindustan Times also reported the news prominently.

On the other hand, at a briefing in front of Evercare Hospital on Saturday night, Dr A Z M Zahid Hossain said Begum Zia’s condition has remained unchanged for the past three days.

He said the medical board would take further decisions regarding her treatment, and preparations are in place to take her abroad once approval is granted.

Her family members and BNP leaders have sought prayers from the nation for the recovery of the former prime minister, who remains under close medical observation.