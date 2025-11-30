Gold price crosses Tk 2,10,000 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has announced an increase in gold prices, pushing the price of high-quality 22-carat gold above Tk 2,10,000 per bhori.

The price hike, ranging up to Tk 2,403 per bhori, will take effect from Sunday.

According to BAJUS, the adjustment aligns local gold rates with the international market, where gold has surged above $4,200 per ounce.

The new rates set by BAJUS are Tk 2,10,570 per bhori for 22-carat gold, Tk 2,01,006 for 21-carat, Tk 1,72,289 for 18-carat and Tk 1,43,327 for traditional gold.

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged, with 22-carat silver at Tk 4,246 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk 4,047, 18-carat at Tk 3,476 and traditional silver at Tk 2,601 per bhori.