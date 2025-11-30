Govt vows justice for deprived armed forces members: CA

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus has pledged that the government will ensure justice for members of Bangladesh’s armed forces who faced discrimination, persecution, and unfair treatment during previous administrations, similar to remedies provided for other government officials.

The statement came after the National Independent Investigation Commission on Sunday submitted its report on BDR massacre at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

The panel reviewed complaints from retired and dismissed officers of the Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force who suffered injustice between 2009 and August 4, 2024.

“When we tasked you with this work, we expected minor irregularities, but the full picture you have revealed is truly shocking—beyond imagination,” Yunus said, commending the committee for its professionalism and impartiality.

The committee was chaired by retired Lt Gen Abdul Hafiz, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Defence and National Integration. Other members included Maj Gen (Retd.) Muhammad Shams-ul-Huda, Maj Gen (Retd.) Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, Rear Admiral (Retd.) Mohammad Shafiul Azam, and Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Muhammad Shafqat Ali.

The committee received a total of 733 complaints, accepting 405 for review. It recommended remedies for 114 officers, while 24 applications fell outside its jurisdiction, and 99 involved disciplinary or ethical issues. Applicants were notified to submit claims via multiple channels, including WhatsApp, print and electronic media, by September 21, 2025.

The committee verified complaints through interviews, consultations with senior officers, and review of records, in addition to considering the recommendations of service-specific boards.

The commission also find out that several officers were illegally detained, disappeared for periods ranging from 1 to 8 years, or subjected to extreme harassment, in some cases linked to alleged political or extremist affiliations of relatives.

Additional key findings also revealed that one retired officer was brutally killed under a fabricated terrorist narrative, and his wife and one-year-old child were later imprisoned for six years without trial. Five officers were punished during the 1/11 caretaker government period for raising concerns over the 2009 BDR killings. Four junior officers were unjustly dismissed due to religious observances or alleged affiliations with particular groups.

Despite adherence to regulations by 28 officers, many suffered enforced disappearances, abductions, illegal detention, inhumane treatment, public humiliation, and financial loss.

Some recommendation have been given by the commission in the report are-

Army: 114 officers recommended for normal retirement, promotions, pre-retirement promotions, arrears of salary and allowances, and related benefits; four officers recommended for reinstatement.

Navy: 19 officers recommended for retirement benefits, promotions, and allowances.

Air Force: 12 officers recommended for similar remedies.

In total, 125 army, 51 navy, and 25 air force personnel were considered under the recommendations.

Lt Gen Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tarik and Mo Ashraf Uddin were also present at the meeting.