New Pop-Up Market Launched in Bethnal Green After Successful Crowdfunder

Bethnal Green has welcomed a new Saturday Market this month, located outside the historic E. Pellicci Café on Bethnal Green Road. Running every Saturday until 20th December, from 10am–4pm, the market will feature six stalls showcasing local arts, crafts, and fashion, bringing vibrancy and opportunity to one of London’s most historic high streets.

The market is a collaboration between the East End Trades Guild (EETG), an alliance of nearly 400 small, independent businesses, and Guild members on Bethnal Green Road, including E. Pellicci’s, Oxford House, and Newman Stationery.

Through a successful Crowdfunder, the Guild has raised £9,691 towards its £12,000 target, enabling the launch of an intergenerational, female-founded market of local crafters, artists, and makers. Fully subsidised pitches will provide opportunities for local women to showcase their work and attract footfall to the area.

The first two months will feature stalls offering ceramics, sustainable luxury candles, prints, live drawing, decorative trimmings, and women’s fashion, alongside unique creations from young local artists.

Councillor Abu Talha Chowdhury, Cabinet Member for Safer Communities, said:

“This market is a fantastic example of how community-led projects can play a part in revitalising our high streets and create safer, more vibrant spaces for residents and visitors. By supporting local traders and encouraging footfall, we’re not only boosting the local economy but also strengthening community ties. I encourage everyone to visit, shop local, and be part of this positive change.”

Anna Pellicci, Founder Member of the East End Trades Guild, added:

“We want to bring people in to benefit everyone. It will be lovely to see Bethnal Green bustling again. You don’t have to go up the West End, we’ve got everything here!”

Kim Whitehead, co-founder of Bethnal Queens, said:

“Because I’m an older woman, I think others my age will feel comfortable coming to the stall. Bethnal Green Market hasn’t had this for years, and I’m so excited. I’ll see old friends, meet new ones, and give other women a bit of inspiration.”

Arabella Duffy, the 13-year-old artist behind Fine Art & Fancy Things, said:

We’ll be selling my miniatures, all my food and peg dolls, which are historical characters or things we find funny. I’m making a little Pellicci’s fried breakfast in a saucepan! There’ll also be matchboxes my mum and dad have made, cameras, and dioramas — miniature rooms of anything we find interesting, from Frida Kahlo’s studio to a little Chanel shop.”

The Crowdfunder remains open for backers who want to help cover pitch fees, licences, and staffing costs, ensuring the market can continue to grow. People who wish to support the Crowdfunder to secure the future of the market can do so via this link.