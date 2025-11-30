Ingredients:

For dough:

* 2 cup maida

* ½ tsp salt

* 1 tbsp oil

* warm water

For stuffing:

* 2 tbsp oil

* 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

* 1 inch ginger, grated

* 2 chilli, finely chopped

* 2 tbsp spring onion, chopped

* ½ onion, finely chopped

* 2 cup cabbage, finely chopped

* 1 carrot, finely chopped

* ½ tsp salt

* ½ tsp pepper powder

* 2 tbsp spring onion, chopped

Method:

1. Firstly, take 2 cups maida, ½ tsp salt, and 1 tbsp oil in a bowl. mix well.

2. Add warm water and start to knead the dough.

3. Knead the dough to make it smooth and soft. cover and keep aside.

4. To prepare the stuffing, heat 2 tbsps oil. add 5 cloves garlic, 1 inch ginger, 2 chillies, and 2 tbsp spring onion. saute well.

5. Also, add ½ onion and sauté slightly.

6. Further add 2 cups of cabbage, 1 carrot, ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp pepper powder.

7. Stir fry till the vegetables making sure the vegetables are cooked.

8. Add 2 tbsp spring onion and mix well. veg momos stuffing is ready, keep aside.

9. Knead the dough again and pinch a ball-sized dough.

10. Roll and flatten as thin as possible. cut into a round shape.

11. Now place a tbsp of stuffing in the centre.

12. Start pleating the edges slowly and gather everything.

13. Press in the middle and seal the momos, forming a bundle.

14. Heat a steamer and arrange the momos in the tray without touching each other.

15. Furthermore, steam momos for 10-12 minutes or till a shiny sheen appears over them.

16. Finally, veg momos recipe is ready to enjoy with momos chutney.