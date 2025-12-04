Bangladesh among top 20 global diabetes hotspots, report shows

Bangladesh ranks seventh in the world in terms of diabetes patients, posing a growing multi-faceted challenge, the latest Diabetes Atlas estimate reported.

The number of people affected by this long-term, insulin-dependent disease is rising rapidly worldwide, putting pressure on healthcare systems everywhere.

The spike in healthcare cost of diabetes has hit $1 trillion across the world, the latest Diabetes Atlas estimate also reported.

The report, published in August 2025 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) stated that 589 million adults (20-79 years) are now living with diabetes globally — 1 in 9.

Of that number, 252 million cases are “undiagnosed”, with patients unknowingly facing high complication risks.

Cases set to spike

Projections show cases are set to rise by 853 million by 2050, of which 81% will be in low/middle-income countries (LMIC).

In 2024, diabetes caused 3.4 million deaths (1 every 9 seconds) and exceeded US$1 trillion in health spending, up 338% in 17 years, the report pointed out.

Urgent calls emphasise prevention, early detection amid LMIC burdens, according to the latest International Diabetes Federation (IDF) report, published in August 2025.

Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by high blood glucose (sugar) levels, which result from the body’s inability to produce or properly use the hormone insulin.

It is often considered a disease of “over-abundance” in the context of Type 2 diabetes, where lifestyle factors like obesity and over-nutrition are primary risk factors.

Top 20 countries with the absolute number of diabetes cases (2025)

1. China: Approximately 148 million adults

2. India: Approximately 101 million adults

3. Pakistan: Approximately 36 million adults

4. Indonesia: Approximately 21 million adults

5. United States: Approximately 20 million adults

6. Brazil: Approximately 20 million adults

7. Bangladesh: Approximately 14 million adults

8. Mexico: Approximately 14 million adults

9. Japan: Approximately 11 million adults

10. Egypt: Approximately 10 million adults

11. Germany: Approximately 9 million adults

12. Turkey: Approximately 8 million adults

13. Iran: Approximately 7 million adults

14. Thailand: Approximately 6 million adults

15. Philippines: Approximately 6 million adults

16. Russia: Approximately 6 million adults

17. Saudi Arabia: Approximately 5 million adults

18. Algeria: Approximately 5 million adults

19. South Africa: Approximately 4 million adults

20. Nigeria: Approximately 4 million adults

Countries with the highest prevalence rate (2025)

1. Pakistan: 30.8%

2. French Polynesia: 25.2%

3. Kuwait: 24.9%

4. New Caledonia: 23.4%

5. Northern Mariana Is.: 23.4%

6. Nauru: 23.4%

7. Marshall Islands: 23.0%

8. Guyana: 21.8%

9. Solomon Islands: 19.8%

10. Guam: 19.1%

11. Kiribati: 18.2%

12. American Samoa: 17.9%

13. Mauritius: 16.5%

14. Saint Kitts & Nevis: 16.1%

15. Vanuatu: 15.6%

16. Micronesia: 15.6%

17. Arrived: 15.0%

18. Barbados: 14.6%

19. Belize: 14.5%

20. Suriname: 13.8%

