Bangladesh among top 20 global diabetes hotspots, report shows

Bangladesh ranks seventh in the world in terms of diabetes patients, posing a growing multi-faceted challenge, the latest Diabetes Atlas estimate reported.
The number of people affected by this long-term, insulin-dependent disease is rising rapidly worldwide, putting pressure on healthcare systems everywhere.
The spike in healthcare cost of diabetes has hit $1 trillion across the world, the latest Diabetes Atlas estimate also reported.
The report, published in August 2025 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) stated that 589 million adults (20-79 years) are now living with diabetes globally — 1 in 9.
Of that number, 252 million cases are “undiagnosed”, with patients unknowingly facing high complication risks.
Cases set to spike
Projections show cases are set to rise by 853 million by 2050, of which 81% will be in low/middle-income countries (LMIC).
In 2024, diabetes caused 3.4 million deaths (1 every 9 seconds) and exceeded US$1 trillion in health spending, up 338% in 17 years, the report pointed out.
Urgent calls emphasise prevention, early detection amid LMIC burdens, according to the latest International Diabetes Federation (IDF) report, published in August 2025.
Diabetes mellitus is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by high blood glucose (sugar) levels, which result from the body’s inability to produce or properly use the hormone insulin.
It is often considered a disease of “over-abundance” in the context of Type 2 diabetes, where lifestyle factors like obesity and over-nutrition are primary risk factors.
Top 20 countries with the absolute number of diabetes cases (2025)
1. China: Approximately 148 million adults
2. India: Approximately 101 million adults
3. Pakistan: Approximately 36 million adults
4. Indonesia: Approximately 21 million adults
5. United States: Approximately 20 million adults
6. Brazil: Approximately 20 million adults
7. Bangladesh: Approximately 14 million adults
8. Mexico: Approximately 14 million adults
9. Japan: Approximately 11 million adults
10. Egypt: Approximately 10 million adults
11. Germany: Approximately 9 million adults
12. Turkey: Approximately 8 million adults
13. Iran: Approximately 7 million adults
14. Thailand: Approximately 6 million adults
15. Philippines: Approximately 6 million adults
16. Russia: Approximately 6 million adults
17. Saudi Arabia: Approximately 5 million adults
18. Algeria: Approximately 5 million adults
19. South Africa: Approximately 4 million adults
20. Nigeria: Approximately 4 million adults
Countries with the highest prevalence rate (2025)
1. Pakistan: 30.8%
2. French Polynesia: 25.2%
3. Kuwait: 24.9%
4. New Caledonia: 23.4%
5. Northern Mariana Is.: 23.4%
6. Nauru: 23.4%
7. Marshall Islands: 23.0%
8. Guyana: 21.8%
9. Solomon Islands: 19.8%
10. Guam: 19.1%
11. Kiribati: 18.2%
12. American Samoa: 17.9%
13. Mauritius: 16.5%
14. Saint Kitts & Nevis: 16.1%
15. Vanuatu: 15.6%
16. Micronesia: 15.6%
17. Arrived: 15.0%
18. Barbados: 14.6%
19. Belize: 14.5%
20. Suriname: 13.8%
