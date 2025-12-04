Workover at Habiganj well adds 26mmcfd to national gas grid

Bangladesh has boosted its natural gas supply, adding 26 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to the national grid from Well-5 of the Habiganj Gas Field following a successful workover under the Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL).

The workover was carried out as part of the ongoing project titled “Workover of Seven Wells in Titas, Habiganj, Bakhrabad and Meghna Fields”, overseen by BGFCL. Gas supply from the revitalised well began on Wednesday.

Petrobangla Chairman Md Rezanur Rahman formally inaugurated the renewed gas supply operation. BGFCL Managing Director Md Faruque Hossain, senior general managers, the project director, and other officials were present at the site.

The state-run BAPEX carried out the workover using its “Bijoy-11” rig. Previously, the well produced around 14 mmcfd, but output was frequently disrupted due to excessive water and sand. Following the workover, the well is now producing dry gas, effectively doubling production.

According to BGFCL, BAPEX is also set to complete workover operations at Kailashtila-1 under Sylhet Gas Fields Limited by 5 December, which will add another 5 mmcfd to the national grid.

The company further said that drilling at three additional wells—Sylhet-10X, Sylhet-11 and Srikail-5—will be completed by December. Two more wells, Beanibazar-2 and Semutang-6, are scheduled for workover in January and February.

Officials expect that once all ongoing and upcoming operations are completed, the country’s gas supply will increase significantly at a time of rising demand and tightening energy pressure.