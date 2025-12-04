Zubaida Rahman to arrive in Dhaka to take Khaleda Zia abroad

Dr. Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is flying from London to Dhaka as preparations intensify to transfer critically ill Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical care.

She is scheduled to depart London for Dhaka, party insiders confirmed, with plans to escort BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to London once arrangements are complete.

Several senior BNP sources shared the development with BBC Bangla.

Khaleda Zia, the 80-year-old former prime minister, has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she was admitted on 23 November after suffering breathing difficulties.

Doctors later reported that infections had spread to her heart and lungs. She has long battled multiple chronic illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis and kidney complications.

In light of her worsening condition, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wrote to Qatar’s ambassador in Dhaka on 29 November, requesting an air ambulance to facilitate her treatment abroad.

Qatar notified BNP on Thursday morning that it is ready to assist with an air ambulance for her medical evacuation.