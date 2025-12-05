Australia take command in second test with 44-run lead

Australia surged ahead of England to claim a 44-run lead by stumps on the second day of the day-night Ashes Test at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, powered by aggressive knocks from opener Jake Weatherald and veteran Steve Smith.

By the close, the hosts had surpassed England’s first-innings total of 334, reaching 378-6 in front of a lively, humid crowd.

The lead could prove crucial as the pitch is expected to deteriorate over the coming days.

In just his second Test, Weatherald was in commanding form, hitting 12 fours and a six before being trapped lbw by Jofra Archer with an angled yorker.

He provided Australia with the impetus to take control early, while Marnus Labuschagne continued his fine run of form with a confident 65, reaching his 25th Test half-century.

Steve Smith, with his trademark black anti-glare strips, anchored the innings after Weatherald’s dismissal. The veteran appeared unmovable at the crease, but Brydon Carse struck twice in four balls to remove Smith (61) and Cameron Green (45), giving England a glimmer of hope.

Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 46, despite being dropped twice early in his innings, while Michael Neser supported him with 15 runs. Travis Head, who starred in Australia’s eight-wicket win in the first Test at Perth, scored 33 before falling to Carse in a more measured display than his explosive debut.

Australia capitalized on England’s inconsistent bowling, punishing loose deliveries for 51 boundaries throughout the day. England also spilled four easy catches, further aiding the hosts’ dominance.

England resumed on 325-9, with Joe Root carrying the tail after guiding the team from 5-2 to a first-innings total of 334 with his maiden Australian century. He added nine more runs with Jofra Archer before the last wicket fell, bringing an end to a 10th-wicket partnership of 70. Veteran Mitchell Starc claimed 6-75.

Despite the brief breakthroughs from Carse and Stokes, Australia’s top order ensured they finished the day in control. Weatherald’s 50 from 45 balls and Labuschagne’s measured 65 laid the foundation, while Smith’s composed innings further strengthened Australia’s position.

With the hosts now ahead, England faces a challenging second innings as the match heads into day three, with the pitch likely to assist Australia’s spinners in the coming sessions.