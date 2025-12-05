First electric ferry launches on River Thames

A fully electric passenger ferry has been launched on the River Thames.

The Orbit Clipper, which will plug in and charge overnight, will carry passengers between Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe every 10 minutes.

After being progressively phased into operation, the 150-passenger boat, with capacity for 100 bicycles, will cross the river every 10 minutes from each side on weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends.

Project leaders said the ferry went towards the target of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2035 and achieving net zero by 2050.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: “This is a fantastic new transport option for Londoners – not only cleaner and greener than its predecessor, but providing quicker and more accessible journeys across the river for far more people.

“Innovation and investment in travel infrastructure like this will help us navigate the challenges facing our environment and our economy as we continue building a fairer, greener, better London for everyone.”

The new vessel comes ahead of London hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series next July.

Ruth Daniels, CEO at British Triathlon, said the new boat would offer “a unique and efficient route to the start line” for competitors.

She added: “With space for up to 100 bikes, the Orbit Clipper gives triathletes, commuters, tourists and anyone traveling across London a greener, more convenient way to get around.”