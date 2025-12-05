Govt to implement Tk 4,062.07cr project to strengthen reproductive health

The government is set to strengthen reproductive health and family planning services across the country with the introduction of a major new initiative titled “Climate Responsive Reproductive Health and Population Services Improvement and System Strengthening Project for Result.”

The project, to be implemented by the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), aims to build a climate-resilient, equitable, and high-quality service delivery system nationwide.

Recommended by the Planning Commission’s Socio-Economic Infrastructure Division, the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in its last meeting with an estimated cost of Taka 4,062.07 crore, reports BSS. Of the total allocation, Taka 2,763.02 crore will come from the government exchequer, while Taka 1,299.05 crore will be financed through World Bank assistance. The four-year project will run till June 2029 and cover all divisions, districts, and upazilas of Bangladesh.

According to Planning Commission officials, the project has been designed at a time when the health sector is transitioning from the long-standing sector-program-based approach to a project-based development framework.

Earlier this year, the government decided not to proceed with the approval of the proposed 5th Health, Population and Nutrition Sector Programme (5th HPNSP). As a result, certain essential service areas were identified to require immediate and structured project-based interventions. The new initiative is part of that strategic shift.

Commenting on the initiative after the ECNEC meeting, Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud said that finally there were several health-sector projects in the ECNEC meeting as these projects are large and multi-year.

He said that over the past two or three years, and indeed for many years, investment in the health sector was very low while the service quality was not much satisfactory at the upazila level, village health centers, or district hospitals. For which, such projects are being considered, he added.

The project focuses on enhancing reproductive health and population services through climate-resilient systems and improved management.

One of its major goals is to strengthen institutional capacity to ensure quality, efficiency, and equity in service delivery, particularly for maternal, neonatal, and reproductive healthcare.

A core component includes expanding climate-resilient primary healthcare (PHC) services in facilities under DGFP.

This involves improving the availability and use of safe maternal health services, neonatal care, family planning solutions, and reproductive healthcare-ensuring communities remain protected even during climate-induced disruptions.

Another objective centers on workforce development and system strengthening. The project aims to increase the availability of trained midwives to meet growing demand for skilled care providers, especially in rural and climate-vulnerable areas.

Besides, an effective referral system will be introduced to ensure timely movement of patients requiring higher-level services. The initiative will also activate a structured Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) to improve responsiveness, transparency, and accountability in DGFP operations.

The final objective is to establish a comprehensive climate-resilient primary healthcare system for DGFP, integrating infrastructure, equipment, technology, and human resources.

Talking to BSS, a Planning Commission official said that the project will support the procurement of modern contraceptives, medicines, and vaccines to ensure uninterrupted supply of family planning services.

“It will also facilitate the acquisition of advanced medical and surgical equipment and essential instruments to enhance service quality.

Furthermore, investments will be made in computer software and digital tools to strengthen management information systems. Extensive training will be provided to health workers, midwives, and service providers to enhance their technical and operational skills,” added the official.

The Planning Commission emphasised the national importance of the project, highlighting its role in ensuring universal access to modern family planning services. Officials stated that climate-resilient infrastructure, skilled manpower, and adequate medical supplies are critical for reducing vulnerabilities and improving health outcomes, particularly among women and children.

In its Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting held on May 29, 2025, the Commission recommended the project for ECNEC approval, noting that the proposed interventions align with national development priorities and global commitments on reproductive health and climate adaptation.

Once implemented, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance the resilience, capacity and reach of reproductive health and family planning services across Bangladesh.