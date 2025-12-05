Tere Ishk Mein collects Rs 76 crore in six days at box office

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has raked in Rs 76.75 crore at the box office in its first six days, ahead of the release of Dhurandhar tomorrow (December 5). Despite a slight dip on Wednesday, the film continued to perform steadily.

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday, taking its total to Rs 76.75 crore. The film had earlier seen strong numbers, with Rs 17 crore on Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on Sunday, and Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that discounted ticket pricing helped sustain audience interest, adding that the film is on track to cross the ₹100 crore mark.

The film marks Dhanush’s third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai, following Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). Its trailer, highlighting a love story with a toxic lover, generated significant buzz on social media.

NDTV critic Saibal Chatterjee praised the lead actors’ performances, noting their effort to convey intensity and passion, though he felt the film’s plot remained overly complicated.