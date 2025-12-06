Khaleda Zia’s travel abroad hinges on health condition: Dr Zahid

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s planned journey to London for advanced treatment will remain on hold until she is medically cleared to travel by air ambulance, her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters outside Evercare Hospital, Dr Zahid said Khaleda remains under close observation and her health condition will determine when she can be taken abroad.

“The air ambulance is ready, but her medical care, safety and security are the top priorities,” he noted.

He added that all necessary preparations for her travel have been completed, but the long flight requires her to be in a stable condition. “The doctors are monitoring her round-the-clock and will decide when it is safe for her to fly.”

He also said the medical board, after an urgent review, concluded that it is currently unsafe for Khaleda Zia to travel. “That is why her departure has been delayed,” he said.

The medical board consists of specialists from Bangladesh, the UK, the US and China, all of whom are prioritising her health.

“We all want her recovery; the doctors, the party and the people of Bangladesh,” Dr Zahid added.

Urging the public not to spread misinformation, he said, “Out of respect for the national leader, I request everyone not to circulate rumours. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Expressing optimism, he said Khaleda has overcome serious health crises before and may do so again “by Allah’s mercy”.

He further explained that the board will only approve her transfer once they are confident she can endure the 12–14 hour high-altitude flight.

“We must ensure her safety before any decision is made,” Dr Zahid said.