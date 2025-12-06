SYLHET CITY: 24 buildings marked vulnerable to earthquake yet to be demolished

A total of 24 buildings considered to be highly vulnerable in Sylhet city would soon be demolished, official sources said.

These structures have remained in a dilapidated condition for a long period of time, although these were earlier marked as vulnerable to earthquake.

Related issues were discussed at an important meeting on ‘Possible earthquake and aftermath’ held at the Sylhet City corporation (SCC) last week with participation of the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner as well as other officials after several tremors jolted the region recently.

Divisional commissioner Khan Mohammad Rezaun Nabi, also the administrator of SCC, chaired it. Expressing concern at the meeting, the speakers said that the risky buildings had long been lying uncared for although those were marked to be dismantled for safer living. People are still living in those building risking their lives.

Sylhet University of Science and Technology (SUST) Professor Zahir Bin Alam said at the meeting, “Years ago we had surveyed 6,000 buildings and detected the 24 buildings on examining several thousand buildings in the city years ago although the number of vulnerable structures would be much higher. Most of the 44,000 buildings in the previous city area were constructed without following national building code. We need to do survey on those as most of them need retrofitting.”

After several earthquakes in 2019, the authorities decided for dismantling the 24 buildings in the city but it has remained undone, the meeting was told. On the other hand, seven shopping malls were examined and set to be dismantled. The list includes City Super Market, Raja Mansion and Surma Market.

The risky buildings listed by the SCC include collectorate building-3, Samabay Bank Bhaban Market, District Women Affairs Office, Surma Market, City Super Market, Mitali Mansion Market, Ajmir Hotel, Modhubon Market, Mannan View, Suvechha-226, Chowkidekhi 51/3 Sarkari bhaban, Nobopushpo-26/A, Raja Mansion, Kibria Lodge, Mitali-74, Meghan A39/2, Pathantola Government Primary School, Wards Monjil, Hossain Manzil, Shahjahan Rial Vila, Nurani-14, Poura Biponi & Shopping Centre, Provati and Sridhara house in the city’s Lechubagan area.

Contacted, acting Chief Engineer of the SCC Ali Akbar said that a committee has been working on the vulnerable buildings in the city and the papers of some others were being examined. Steps would be taken later, he added.

Sylhet region is prone to earthquake as it is on the foothills of Meghalaya of India, where the Dauki fault is there, experts say.

The region experienced more tremors than the other regions in the country in recent years. Besides, the recent jolts raised alarm to the inhabitants of the region too.