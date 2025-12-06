Zubaida visits ailing Khaleda Zia again at Evercare hospital

Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, visited ailing BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for the second time on Saturday.

She arrived at the hospital around 3:20 PM, a day after returning to Dhaka from London.

On Friday, shortly after landing, Zubaida went directly to Evercare Hospital around noon to see her mother-in-law.

She stayed for over two and a half hours before leaving for her paternal home in Dhanmondi and later that night she again returned to the hospital.

Before her arrival in Bangladesh, Zubaida had been virtually coordinating with the medical team overseeing Khaleda Zia’s treatment.

Khaleda has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for the past 14 days.

She was admitted on November 23 after suffering severe breathing difficulties. Her treatment is being supervised by a medical board headed by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder and comprising both local and international specialists.

Meanwhile, plans to take Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment have been postponed once again.

Although BNP had indicated December 7 as a tentative date for her transfer, party sources said last night that the schedule may be further delayed.

According to a report, BNP Chairperson’s adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury said on Saturday that Qatar’s royal air ambulance will head to Dhaka as soon as the medical board gives final approval.

He has been in continuous communication with Qatari authorities on behalf of the party.