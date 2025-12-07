Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran Scholarship Exam Completed

by Hafiz Abdur Rahim:

Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Guptargaon Hafiziya Dakhil

Madrasa in Kamalbazar Union, South Surma Upazila Sylhet, Under the Aflatun Nesa-Pir Baks

Foundation' education project, The Aflatun Nesa Hifzul Quran scholarship exam has been

completed. Students from all the Hafiziya Madrasas of Kamalbazar Union participated in the

exam, which was held from 9 am to 3 pm. Before the start of the examination, the Chairman

of the Scholarship Examination Management Committee, Assistant Professor Kabi Shamsul

Haque Bin Aftab, presided over the examination and the Controller of Examination Hafiz

Qari M. A. Rahim gave a short speech, The main advisor of the scholarship examination

management council is Sonafar Ali, a UK expatriate, Shoab Ali, chairman of the Aflatun

Nesa-Pir Baks Foundation and local UP member, Chief Examiner Maulana Abdul Matin,

Examiner Zubair Ahmed, Vice President of the Scholarship Management Council Azad Mia.

The prayer was led by Hafiz Maulana Ali Ahmed, Khatib of Guptargaon Central Jama Masjid.

To promote Islamic education, to educate the new generation in religious consciousness,

morality and Islamic values, and to test the abilities of students in developing their talents.

And to increase motivation, the Aflatun Nesha scholarship exam is being organized. It is

worth noting that the Aflatun Nesa-Pir Baks Foundation has been working for social

development, education, and economic and human welfare in the area for a long

time. Inspect the test center during the test, The chairman of the managing committee of

Iqra Adash High School, the chairman of Lalabazar Landmark, the prominent

educationist and social worker Haji Mohammad Abdul Ahad Kamalbazar Union

Parishad Chairman Mohammad Ikramul Haque, Dhargaon Hafizia Madrasa teacher

Hafiz Abdush Shahid, Quranic Garden Model Madrasa headmaster Hafiz Ibadur

Rahman, Assistant teacher Hafiz Imad Uddin, Assistant teacher Hafiz Rakib Ali of

Guptargaon Hafizia Dakhil Madrasa, Social worker Abdul Wahab, journalist Abdul

Qadir Raju, journalist Riaz Mia and Mutawalli Shafiqur Rahman.

Other members of the board of directors present at the time included advisor Shafiq

Mia, Hafiz Abdul Haque, social service secretary Joynal Abedin, Environment and

Children Affairs Secretary Misbah Uddin Manju, Religious Affairs Secretary Yunus

Ahmed Suhel, Finance Secretary Rahmat Ali Khokon, members Abul Hasnat Nayon

